TCM Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.6 %

CBRL stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

