TCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.01. The company had a trading volume of 775,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

