TCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154,268 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter.

IYR traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

