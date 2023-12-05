TCM Advisors LLC Invests $46.19 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,192,000. Simon Property Group comprises 10.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $10,878,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $5,183,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.