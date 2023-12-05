TCM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.72. 750,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.