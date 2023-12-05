TCM Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

TXN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.16. 1,594,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,137. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

