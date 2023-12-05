TCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,335,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 6.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $486,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $5,102,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 230,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.