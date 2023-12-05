TCM Advisors LLC Takes $12.86 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 2.9% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,281. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

