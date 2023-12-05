TCM Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 502,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,943,000 after buying an additional 66,075 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 39.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $25,239,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,791,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012,820. The stock has a market cap of $400.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

