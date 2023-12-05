TCM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 0.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 93,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 276,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,940. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.