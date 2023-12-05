TD Cowen Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $450.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.82.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $417.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $422.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

