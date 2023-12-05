Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Reduced by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,457 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.24% of Teladoc Health worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,395. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,374 shares of company stock valued at $233,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

