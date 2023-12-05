Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 181,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 128,214 shares.The stock last traded at $8.32 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.63. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 567,253 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 410,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 301.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 88,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.