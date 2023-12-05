Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $409.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

