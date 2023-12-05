Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,422.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,626. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

