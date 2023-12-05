Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Down 4.7%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.09. 166,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,140,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,844 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 254.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

