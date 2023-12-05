Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Institutional Trading of Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,483 shares of company stock worth $1,312,159. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Up 0.3 %

TDC stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

