Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,160 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

