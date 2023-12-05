Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Terex has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

