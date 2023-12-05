Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,065 shares of company stock worth $7,059,160. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.42. 71,105,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,796,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $773.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

