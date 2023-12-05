Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 4.2%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.50 and last traded at $245.37. Approximately 44,503,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 138,661,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,160. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

