TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,381 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.15% of TETRA Technologies worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,906,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 415,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 372,845 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTI opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

