Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,287 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

