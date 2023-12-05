The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,242,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $322,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

