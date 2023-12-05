The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,953 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

