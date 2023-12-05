The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lifted by Georgetown University

Georgetown University lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.4% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

SCHW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 1,516,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

