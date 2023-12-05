The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.38. 723,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,771. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.00.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

