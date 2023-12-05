The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $25,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $338.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.74 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

