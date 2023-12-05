The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Stephens raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.86.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $82.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

