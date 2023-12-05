The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.79

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.79 and last traded at $109.65, with a volume of 38012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.