The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $128.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

