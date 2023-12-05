The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $47.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.66.

C stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

