The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.48

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.36, with a volume of 622327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

