The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.87. The stock had a trading volume of 908,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,930. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.