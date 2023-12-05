The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $35.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.