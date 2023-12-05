The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

