The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $139.02. 632,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,855,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

