The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

PG stock traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $148.24. 3,220,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,583. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

