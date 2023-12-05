The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

