The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,172 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Southern worth $369,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,000 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.