The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

