The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Western Union worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,446,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,442,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,031,000 after purchasing an additional 230,318 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,901,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,880. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

