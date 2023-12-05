The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,036. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

