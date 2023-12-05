Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,437,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,100. The stock has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

