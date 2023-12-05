Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.71

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.71 and last traded at $142.05, with a volume of 46944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.