Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 172,416 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,416 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

