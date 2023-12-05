Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 565,538 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,538 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $35,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

