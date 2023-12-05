Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1,556.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,844 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.63% of Boot Barn worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $311,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $276,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 174.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.30. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

