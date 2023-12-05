Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,772 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.46% of Heartland Financial USA worth $41,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile



Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

