Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $31.81 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,466 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sempra were worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Sempra by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra by 4.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Sempra by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

